Madi Amangeldy wins gold at Kazakhstan Judo Championships

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Madi Amangeldy from Nur-Sultan city has won gold at the Kazakhstan Judo Championships in Aktau, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Amangeldy defeated Abylaikhan Zhumanazar from Kyzylorda city in the Men’s 81 kg weight category. Zhumanazar settled for silver. Bronze went to Ruslan Mussayev (Mangistau region) and Yerekhan Nuridin (Turkestan region).

Earlier it was reported that Akmaral Nauatbek from Nur-Sultan city hauled gold. Galiya Tynbayeva from Almaty city took home silver. Margarita Bazhayeva from Karaganda region and Abiba Abuzhakynova (Atyrau region) collected bronze.