MADRID. KAZINFORM The organizers said that the Madrid Marathon 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially set up for April 26 but was later postponed for November 15, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee informs. As a result it will be held in 2021. It may take place on September 26, they said.

Notably, the Boston, Berlin and New York Marathons were also cancelled.