    Madrid paralyzed by deadly snow storm

    19:10, 11 January 2021
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM The region of Madrid woke up on Sunday morning under a blanket of snow after a historic blizzard struck the capital and surrounding areas, bringing road and rail traffic to a standstill as well as shutting the international Barajas airport.

    Storm Filomena has been blamed for the deaths of two people whose vehicle got swept up by a stream in Malaga in the south of the country, while investigations were ongoing into the death of a man who was found buried in the snow in Zarzalejo, a village in the hills northwest of the capital city, EFE-EPA reports.



    Environment World News
