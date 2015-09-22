MAGAZIN multi-brand fashion store unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - MAGAZIN multi-brand fashion store was opened in Almaty city last week.

MAGAZIN encompasses a wide selection of brands such as A.W.A.K.E., Masterpeace x J.Kim, Wos, Ma Ya, Barbara Boner, Djaba Diassamidze and Walf Of Shame, Buro247.kz reports. Speaking at the launch of MAGAZIN, its founders Nikara Tokhtarova and Zhanna Revshanova said the store is a one stop destination where the client can put together great outfits, find nice accessories or rare books under one roof. Stylish crowd turned up for the opening of the store, including well-known Russian designers Irina Linovich, Jenia Kim, Kazakhstani designer Saken Zhaksybayev, Editor-in-Chief of Elle Kazakhstan Magazine Karina Iskakova and many others. By TK