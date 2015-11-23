Magazine about contemporary art to be released in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first issue of the independent magazine about contemporary art in Kazakhstan - ALUAN - will be released this week, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

Kazakhstani artist Gaisha Madanova is behind the idea to launch the magazine with the help of Goethe Institute. ALUAN magazine is a unique one because readers won't see traditional interviews, rubrics and news. Each issue will be curated by one person who will determine the topic and choose works by contemporary artists. The first issue curated by German art critic and architect Thibaut de Ruyter is dedicated to Almaty city and local artists, namely Kuanysh Bazargaliyev, Bakhyt Bubikanov, Saule Dyussenbina, Abylkhan Kasteyev, Galim Madanov, Saken Narynov, Alexander Ugai and many others. It is worth mentioning that German designer Peter Hubert helped develop the magazine's visual concept.