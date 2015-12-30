  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Magnitude 4.4 Quake Hits Southern California

    09:26, 30 December 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has hit southern California, about 78 kilometers (48 miles) east of Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

    The earthquake occurred at about 01:48 GMT on Wednesday (17:48 on Tuesday, Los Angeles time), at a depth of 5.6 kilometers (3.5 miles), USGS said.

    According to USGS, the earthquake was most strongly felt in California's San Bernardino County. The quake's epicenter was located about 13 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of San Bernardino.

    The original earthquake was followed by at least three aftershocks with the strongest having a magnitude of 3.8, according to USGS.

    No casualties or damage have been reported.

    In March, USGS released a study stating that the chances of a catastrophic earthquake with a magnitude higher than 8 on the Richter scale hitting California in the next few decades is becoming more likely. Source: Sputniknews

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!