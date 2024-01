ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of seismological stations recorded an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the MPV scale not far from Almaty city on Sunday afternoon, Kazinform has learnt from some.kz.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the territory of Kazakhstan, 223 kilometers northeast of Almaty city.



It hit at 3:35 p.m. Almaty time at the depth of 15 kilometers.