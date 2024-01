ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 has hit 184 km east of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan at 08:17:56 a.m Almaty time on June 8, the National Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education reports.

The depth of the quake was 20 km. Earthquake energy class: 10.2. Magnitude: 4.8.