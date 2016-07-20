Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has occurred near the Japanese capital city of Tokyo on Wednesday, the country's Meteorological Agency reported.

The earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan, the epicenter was located at the depth of around 50 kilometers (31 miles)

There is no information of casualties, tsunami warning was not issued.

Japan is a seismically active region. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

