  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast

    12:54, 27 August 2016
    Photo: None
    BALI. KAZINFORM A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

     The quake struck at about 15:53 GMT on Friday, with its epicenter lying at a depth of about 97.6 kilometers (60 miles), USGS said. The earthquake occurred about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from Santa Monica, in the Surigao del Norte province. There have been no reports of damages or casualties, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!