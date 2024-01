ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake was registered 408 km south-westwards Almaty city in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the Network of Seismological Stations reports.



The quake was registered on August 7 at 11:17:21 p.m. Almaty time. Its energy class is 11.1



The Magnitude 5.1 quake aftershocks were felt in Taraz and Shymkent, Kazakhstan.