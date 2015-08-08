Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered Near Fiji Islands - USGC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Fiji Islands in the South Pacific, US Geological Survey (USGC) reported Friday.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck Fiji at 6:21 local time (19:21 GMT) Wednesday, was located at a depth of 17.48 miles about 55 miles from the city of Lautoka in the western part of the island of Viti Levu, Kazinform cites SputnikNews.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Tsunami threat was not announced.

Earlier on April, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Fiji Islands. The epicenter was about 6 miles deep.

According to the Richter scale, earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0-5.9 are considered to be moderate and can lead to casualties and cause damage to buildings and infrastructure.