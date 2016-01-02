Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near Linkou county in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province at noon on Saturday at a depth of 580 km, China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The earthquake struck Linkou county, of Mudanjiang city at 12:22 pm. The epicenter was monitored at 44.81 degrees north latitude and 129.95 degrees east longitude, according to Chindalaily citing CENC.

Residents in both Linkou and Mudanjiang, about 115 km away from Linkou, told China Daily that the tremor was not felt.

No casualties have been yet reported as of 1:30 pm.