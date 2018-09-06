Magnitude 6.7 earthquake, aftershocks rock Japan's Hokkaido

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 and a number of aftershocks rocked Japan's Hokkaido prefecture, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, with one person found with no vital signs, Xinhua reports.

The major temblor was centered in the Hokkaido prefecture at 3:08 a.m. local time Thursday (1808 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter at a latitude of 42.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.0 degrees east and at depth of 37 km, according to the JMA.

The earthquake logged upper 6 in some areas of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, according to the JMA.

Dozens of aftershocks followed, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 that hit the prefecture at 6:11 a.m. local time (2111 GMT Wednesday).

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said that the Tomari nuclear power plant operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Co.' s, had lost an external power source, and a spent fuel pool of its reactors was currently being cooled by an emergency power supply system.

The JMA said there might be a slight sea-level change in Japan's coastal areas as a result of the 3:08 a.m. quake.

Local police said they had received multiple reports of injuries as a result of the quake, including an 82-year-old man who was found with no vital signs after falling down the stairs in his residence during the quake.

A number of houses in the quake-stricken areas have been confirmed collapsed, with rescue work under way for those possibly buried under the houses, according to local officials.

The quake has also triggered power blackouts across a wide area in Hokkaido affecting millions of households, and hundreds of thousands of households were reported with no water supply.

The Japanese central government has set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office to gather information on the quake.

Japan's weather agency warned that earthquakes with a similar magnitude might still hit the quake-struck region in the following week.