Magzhan Zhumabayev's 125th anniversary to be marked in Turkey

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region is preparing to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev, a prominent writer and educator who is considered to be one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature.

In this regard, the regional administration developed a celebrations program which will include 250 different events.

It is reported that within the framework of the agreement between North Kazakhstan region and TURKSOY, celebrations will also be held in all member countries of the organization, including Turkey where according to the spokesperson of North Kazakhstan regional akimat Timur Abdresh, starting February 2018 within the framework of the Year of Magzhan Zhumabayev, the cities of Kastamonu and Ankara will host a number of cultural events under the auspices of TURKSOY.

This year, regional administration is also organizing the 4th Magzhan koktemi festival, Magzhan readings and other events.



It should be noted that within the framework of celebrations, Kazakhstan Mint is planning to issue a jubilee medal and a coin to honor the famous writer, and one of the publishing houses will publish a two-volume book dedicated to the life and work of Magzhan Zhumabayev that will contain previously unpublished poems.