Magzhan Zhumabayev’s manuscript delivered to Ankara

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan delegates are participating in the celebration of the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev, Kazakh famous writer, in Turkey.

The jubilee celebration started at Kastamonu - Turkey's cultural center, where the guests were greeted by the governor of the city Yashar Karadeniz. On behalf of North Kazakhstan region governor Kumar Aksakalov, the delegates invited him to the celebration of Magzhan Zhumabayev's anniversary in his native land -Sarytomar village.

In Ankara there was held an international symposium on the occasion of poet's jubilee.





"I have brought the collection of poems of Magzhan Zhumabayev published in 1923 in Tashkent. Also there are personal belongings of the poet: Koran and a hand-made matt. In the exhibition everyone will see the dishes which Magzhan Zhumabayev and his family used," said Director of Magzhan Zhumabayev Museum Aigul Zhunusbayev.

In the conference there was disclosed information about the poet's life which had remained undercover.





"We have found manuscripts of Magzhan Zhumabayev dated 1927. The poet wrote his birth date - November 7, 1893. We have brought this valuable items to Ankara so that everyone could see them", Saule Malikova, Director of North-Kazakhstan Archive, noted.

"The battle at Chanakkale (Canakkale) in 1915 gave rise to resurgence of the Turkish nation. Magzhan Zhumabayev devoted his poem "Alystagy Bauryma" ("remote brother") to this event. Not only did he wrote poems but also collected money from the rich among Kazakh people to help the brotherly people in Turkey. That is why Turks remember and respect Magzhan Zhumabayev", said Askar Kurmanbayev, Advisor of TURKSOY General Secretary.





