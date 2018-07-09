Mahmoud Farshchian miniatures to dessiminate Iranian art in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Centre of Manuscripts and Rare Books of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry will play a host to the exhibition "Iranian art in Mahmoud Farshchian miniatures" organized by the cultural centre of the Iran's Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is a part of cultural events, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city.



The exhibition is scheduled to open on July 10. Kazakh Cultire and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Counsellor of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan, director of the Iranian cultural cetre Masoud Sheikh Zeineddin, MPs are expected to take part in its opening.



The works of Mahmoud Farshchian are known the worldwide. Farshchian is the founder of his own school in Iranian Painting, which adheres to classical form while making use of new techniques to broaden the scope of Iranian painting. Master Farshchian has played a decisive role in introducing Iranian art to the international art scene.





Photo of M. Farshchiyan's work from mypetarts.blogspot.com