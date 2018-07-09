Mahmoud Farshchian miniatures to dessiminate Iranian art in Astana
The exhibition is a part of cultural events, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana city.
The exhibition is scheduled to open on July 10. Kazakh Cultire and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Counsellor of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan, director of the Iranian cultural cetre Masoud Sheikh Zeineddin, MPs are expected to take part in its opening.
The works of Mahmoud Farshchian are known the worldwide. Farshchian is the founder of his own school in Iranian Painting, which adheres to classical form while making use of new techniques to broaden the scope of Iranian painting. Master Farshchian has played a decisive role in introducing Iranian art to the international art scene.
Photo of M. Farshchiyan's work from mypetarts.blogspot.com