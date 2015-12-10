Main aspects of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy discussed in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the invitation of the German Society of International Policy and Law, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Germany Bolat Nussupov partook in a scientific-research conference on "Foreign Policy of Kazakhstan in the Context of International Initiatives, Integration of the EEU and Cooperation in Central Asia" held December 9, 2015.

As the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs, the event was attended by high-ranking officials of this country, German diplomats, political experts and journalists.

Delivering a speech, the Kazakh Ambassador told about the current socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the aims and objectives of the Presidential Address to the Nation “Kazakhstan in a New global Reality: Development, Growth, Reforms” and important aspects of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Nussupov outlined the priorities of Kazakhstan’s bid for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-25018, the efforts of the country in global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process and Kazakhstan’s activity in international security and sustainable development voiced out by the Kazakh President in the course of the 70 th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 30, 2015.

In turn, representatives of the German Society of International Policy and Law said that Germany had actively followed Kazakhstan’s successful development process since the country gained its independence and welcomed the economic transformations offered by Nursultan Nazarbayev in his latest Address. Kazakhstan has been a key partner of Germany in Central Asia, they said.