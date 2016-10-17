Main court trial on Kulekbayev's case set for Oct 24

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The main court trial on Ruslan Kulekbayev's case will be open for mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As judge of the Almaty Specialized Court Yerlan Bolatov announced today, the main court trial on Kulekbayev's case was set for October 24, 10:00 a.m.

The court hearings will be held for a period of one week - from October 24 through October 28.



Kulekbayev is accused of committing a terrorist attack which led to death of 8 law-enforcement officers, 2 civilians and attempted murder of 3 people (Articles 255-4 "Terrorist attack", 99-2, 24-3 "Attempted murder", article 99 "Murder" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan).

R.Lyu, Zh.Saparbekov, D.Assembekuly, E.Kussainov, N.Abdymomyn were also brought to trial together with Kulekbayev. They are charged with illegal storage, carriage, purchase and manufacture of firearms and making an assault on businessman M. (Article 192, paragraph 4, part 2 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan).

Recall that Ruslan Kulekbayev attacked a police department in Almaly district of Almaty on July 18 at around 11:00 a.m. The shooter injured a policeman and seized his weapon after which he ran away.

According to the police, he was seen shooting in several places. Later Kulekbayev was detained near Kazakhconcert building. Five people were killed in the shootout.

As the police added, Kulekbayev was also involved in a series of bold robberies with the use of firearms.