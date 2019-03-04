Main cultural event of March: Ilya Mashkevich, Maria Mudryak and Medet Chotabayev gave concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous and sought-after representatives of the musical world Ilya Mashkevich, Maria Mudryak and Medet Chotabayev performed a grand concert themed Masterpieces of the Musical Art on March 2 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. As expected, there was not a single empty seat in the auditorium for 1,250 people.

Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly delivered a welcoming speech to the audience, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

"The musical life of Kazakhstan is rapidly developing. Two years ago, the Astana Opera Soloist Maria Mudryak has won the title of laureate of the prestigious Placido Domingo's Operalia, The World Opera Competition, which was held in Astana. In a short time, she has achieved tremendous success. Today, Maria performs at the world's best venues. It is gratifying that Maria recently performed with great success the role of Violetta from Verdi's opera La Traviata at the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman, where Maestro Plácido Domingo himself conducted. We all remember the story a young girl from Pavlodar, who became a recipient of the Bolashak grant. The author of this program is the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. Today we have the opportunity to hear Maria Mudryak's beautiful singing. This evening, a wonderful tenor, Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera Medet Chotabayev, who has won the prestigious first prize of the Mikhail Glinka International Vocal Contest in Moscow, will perform. He is also regularly invited to perform in the world's best opera houses. Celebrated musician Ilya Mashkevich will be conducting the orchestra," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said.



The Minister of Culture and Sports also thanked the large industrial companies of Kazakhstan for the financial support of the culture and sports of our country.

"The Eurasian Resources Group is the initiator of such social projects as Children of the World and many others, which inspire gratitude in the hearts of millions of Kazakhstanis. The Eurasian Resources Group actively supports many theatres and sports competitions in our country. We would like to express our gratitude to Alexander Mashkevich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eurasian Resources Group," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly concluded.

Famous Maestro Ilya Mashkevich, born in Frunze, now living and working in Belgium, has opened the evening. In the first part, the conductor chose to perform Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9. One of the contemporaries of the Czech composer said, "He writes music which brings the scents of meadows and mountains, seas and forests. The radiance that Goethe so admired among the Greeks, vitality, soaring, fervor - all this we will find in Dvořák." Indeed, this is true.



Details also at