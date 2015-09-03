Main events devoted to 550 anniversary of Kazakh Khanate to be held on «Kazakh Eli» square in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Large-scale cultural events will be held in Astana in the framework of the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The main celebration will take place in the square near the "Kazakh Eli" monument, the website of the Prime Minister reported citing the Department of Culture.

According to the local administration, on the "Kazakh Eli" square there will be 50 yurts, two big scenes, playgrounds, altybakan, taykazans and others. In etnovillage there will be organized competitions in traditional sports called Kazakh kuresi, arkan tartu, togyz kumalak. The program of celebrations also includes the exhibition-fair of arts and crafts, craftsmen workshops, concerts of the best creative teams, as well as a gala concert with the participation of Kazakh pop stars.