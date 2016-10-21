Main musical theme of 2017 Winter Universiade presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The official musical theme of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade has been presented in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It was composed by well-known Kazakhstani composer and three-time Golden Gramophone winner Islam Rakhimzhanov.



Kazakhstani singers Nurlan Abdullin and Loren premiered the song to the crowd that gathered near the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports in Almaty.



Noteworthy to say that such events like the Winter Universiade 2017are organized under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms.



The competition to be held as part of the 88th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan is aimed at promotion of the idea of the universal labour society. Thus, those Kazakhstani sportsmen participating in the Winter Universiade 2017 and winning at the event will contribute to the process of bringing our country to a new international level in sport.



Recall that the 2017 Winter Universiade will take place in Almaty city from January 29 till February 8. 58 countries have already confirmed their participation.



86 sets of medals in 12 sports will be up for grabs at the Universiade. Athletes will vie for coveted medals at the Almaty Arena and Khalyk Arena ice palaces, the Shymbulak ski resort, the Medeo skating rink, the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports, the Alatau stadium and the Tabagan complex.



Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev gives special attention to the organization of the Universiade in Almaty. Taking the floor at a ceremony of honoring the champions and prizewinners of the Rio Olympics 2016 in Almaty held on August 26, the Head of State said: "Our country has turned into the place of hosting major international competitions. Almaty is preparing now for the Winter Universiade 2017 which is starting in late January. We need to properly finish all preparatory activities now."



The President highlighted that the Universiade will become an important stage on the way towards the 28th Winter Olympic Games for young Kazakhstani sportsmen.



"I am confident that Kazakhstani sportsmen will continue their Rio 2016 victorious march at the Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty," the Kazakh Leader stated.







