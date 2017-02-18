Main outcome of Syria talks 2nd round announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The approval of the regulations on the joint group for monitoring the Syrian ceasefire became a key outcome of the second round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana, RIA Novosti reported citing a source in Russian Presidential Administration.

“The main outcome of the meeting in Astana became the approval of the regulations on the joint group for monitoring the Syrian ceasefire drafted by Russia, Iran and Turkey. It means that the trilateral mechanism was put onto a good foundation,” the source said.

“The objectives of the trilateral joint group will be also the separation of the terrorist organizations, such as the IS and Nusra from the armed opposition, strengthening of the confidence-building measures promoting the UN-led Intra-Syrian dialogue,” the source added.

Recall that on February 15-16, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the regular high-level meeting on Syrian settlement within the Astana Process.