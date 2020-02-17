Maira Mukhamedkyzy debuts in the Opera Don Carlos

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 19, Verdi’s grand opera Don Carlos will be featured for residents and guests of the capital. Opera house’s Principal Soloist Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy will perform for the first time the main part of the Queen Éllisabeth de Valois, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

«Everything is complicated in the part of Élisabeth: both vocals and acting. What does it mean to be a queen? It means that you need to show regalness, a special plastique of movements, grace. Élisabeth is young, smart and powerful. It is important to create a portrayal in such a manner so that the audience believes that I am a queen. Before this part, in my repertoire there were only young women who are in love or dying. Now I am exploring this character: trying to understand what she thinks, what she feels. Élisabeth, a woman who is deeply suffering, loves Don Carlos wholeheartedly, but retains her honor in the name of the King. When I rehearse, every time I think about how complicated their life is. For example, the entire world lies at King Philippe’s feet, but he suffers from the fact that he is not loved. At such moments, I understand that I am a happy opera singer, because I have the opportunity to try on the fate of different characters, and then become myself again,» Maira Mukhamedkyzy said.

Astana Opera’s Principal Soloists will perform the main parts: Philippe II – People’s Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan, Don Carlos – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy Medet Chotabayev, Rodrigo, the Marquis of Posa – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev, and opera house’s Soloists: Le Grand Inquisiteur – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Princess Eboli – Tatyana Vitsinskaya, A Monk – Shyngys Rassylkhan, Tebaldo – Madina Islamova, A Voice from Heaven – Yelena Ganzha, The Count of Lerma – Yerulan Kamel, Royal Herald – Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir, Ballet Company and Supernumeraries, Music Director and Conductor – opera house’s Principal Conductor Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev. Director, Set Designer – winner of the most prestigious award of the operatic world «Opera Star 2019» International Opera Award Davide Livermore. Set Design – Gio Forma Studio, Costume Designers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov, Principal Chorus Master – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

Libretto by Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle based on the eponymous drama by Friedrich Schiller. The world premiere took place on March 11, 1867 in Paris, the premiere of the production at Astana Opera was held with great success in October 2019 as part of the seventh theatrical season.

The performance will begin at 19:00.