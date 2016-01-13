Majilis amends convention b/w Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on taxation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis deputies have approved the bill "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments and additions to the Convention between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital".

According to Majilis, one of the purposes of the Protocol is to extend cooperation of tax authorities of the two countries through exchange of information on tax matters, said Bakhyt Sultanov, Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

The protocol amends paragraph 3 of Article 2 of the Convention between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital.