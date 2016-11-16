Majilis approved bill on public service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has chaired today a plenary session for discussing the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public service". The deputies of the Majilis unanimously backed the bill.

Developed as per the Presidential instructions, the draft law aims at further improvement of the legislation in public service sector by eliminating the legal gaps, optimizing and accelerating recruitment procedures as well as by bringing the law-enforcement service standards to the public service standards, the press service of the Majilis informed.