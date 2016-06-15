Majilis approved bill suspending some provisions of Land Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has discussed and approved today the draft Law "On suspension of some provisions of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on enactment of the Law "On Amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of November 2, 2015," Kazinform reports.

“As you know, on 6 May 2016, the President decreed to declare a moratorium on some provisions of the Land Code. This is namely application of the provisions of the Law “On amendments to the Land Code” dated 2 November 2016. The second provision is granting of the right to agricultural land leasing to foreign nationals, persons without citizenship, foreign legal entities and to those legal entities, in charter capital of which the share of foreign nationals and persons without citizenship exceeds 50%. Thirdly, this is provion on granting private ownership right for agricultural land parcels owned by the state,” Vice Prime Minister-Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said presenting the bill.

According to him, the document was discussed with all interested governmental structures.