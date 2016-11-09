Majilis approved draft 2017-2019 National Budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilismen have approved the draft bill "On the National Budget for 2017-2019" at Wednesday's plenary session.

According to Minister of National Economy, the national budget income without transfers is forecast at 4 338.2bln tenge in 2017, 4 562.3bln tenge in 2018 and 4 877.2bln tenge in 2019. Budget expenditures will comprise 8 563.1bln tenge in 2017, 8 368.1bln tenge in 2018 and 8 746.8bln tenge in 2019.

“To ensure economic growth and productive employment the main priorities for budgetary spending during 2017-2019 period will be agriculture, industrialization, small and medium business development, and transport and social infrastructure,” the Minister added.

The Majilismen approved also the draft laws “On Guaranteed Transfer from the National Fund for 2017-2019” and “On Amounts of General Transfers between the National, Regional Budgets and Budgets of Almaty and Astana Cities.”