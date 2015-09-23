Majilis approves agreement between Kazakhstan and Monaco on mutual assistance in criminal cases
20:06, 23 September 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the draft law "On ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Monaco on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases".
The agreement was signed in Monte Carlo on March 5, 2015.
As it was noted, according to the agreement, the sides agreed to provide legal assistance in criminal cases upon requests.