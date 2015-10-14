Majilis approves agreement with Latvia on readmission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Latvia on readmission" was approved at the plenary sitting of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"The agreement was signed in Riga on September 16, 2011. The document provides for detection and readmission of persons illegally entering or staying in the county," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov told presenting the draft law.

The Minister also noted that ratification of the agreement will allow to fight illegal migration in accordance with the international law.