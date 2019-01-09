Majilis approves bill on Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border regime  

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament have approved today the bill ‘On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border regime,' Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee - Director of the Frontier Service of Kazakhstan Darkhan Dilmanov made a presentation of the draft law.



He said that the document was signed on December 25, 2017 in Astana.



In his words, the document aims at mutual establishment of regulatory-legal framework and regulation of the Kazakhstan- Kyrgyzstan relations at the state border. The document provides for establishment of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border crossing rules and further strengthening of national security of Kazakhstan.