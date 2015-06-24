Majilis approves draft bill on the use of nuclear power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Majilis deputies have approved in the first reading the draft law "On the use of atomic energy".

"The law "On the use of atomic energy" was developed and adopted over 15 years ago. At the present time, Kazakhstan has 5 nuclear facilities, 4 storages of radioactive waste, several hundred radiation plants, a few thousand of ionizing radiation sources used in medicine, industry and science," said Vladimir Shkolnik, Minister of Energy, presenting the bill. The Minister stressed that the bill will not require expenditures from the state budget and will not cause negative social and economic consequences. As noted by Vladimir Shkolnik, the bill provides a detailed definition of the powers of the Government and the competent authorities that will streamline the system of regulation of relations in nuclear energy.