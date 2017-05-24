Majilis approves norm on citizenship deprivation for crimes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the plenary session of the Majilis, Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev presented the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning the Conformity with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister, now Article 21 of the Criminal Code provides for citizenship deprivation as an alternative punishment for 14 terrorist offences described in 10 articles of the Criminal Code.

"According to the Law on National Security, the basic national interests include the inviolability of the constitutional order. These concepts include independence, unitarity and presidential form of government in the country," explained the Minister.

In Kazakhstan 16 offences described in 11 articles of the Criminal Code as a result of which serious harm is caused to the national and vital interests of the country may lead to citizenship deprivation. For example, genocide (Art. 168), separatism (Art. 180 pt. 3), creation and leadership of an extremist group or participation in its activities (Art. 182 pt. 3), etc.

Courts may impose the punishment in exceptional cases on the basis of a full investigation of the case circumstances, the gravity of the acts committed and the severity of the consequences.

Citizenship deprivation cases will be subject to registration by authorized bodies based on a guilty verdict coming into legal force.