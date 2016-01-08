Majilis bureau sets agenda of upcoming plenary session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis bureau chaired by Kabibulla Dzhakupov has set the agenda of the forthcoming plenary session.

Majilis deputies will consider a package of bills providing for the ratification of a number of documents including an amendment to the Convention between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital, Grant agreement (The Youth Corps Development Project) between Kazakhstan and IBRD, as well as the Kazakh-Indian agreement on transfer of sentenced persons.

In addition, the House will consider a number of ratification bills: free trade agreement between the EEU and its member states and Vietnam; the Kazakh-Slovak agreement on encouragement and mutual protection of investments. Majilis have received a number of amendments to the Treaty establishing the Anti-Crisis Fund of the Eurasian Economic Community and to the Agreement on the management of the fund.

The package of bills to be considered includes an agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the provision of free military-technical assistance; an agreement with Moldova on the readmission of persons illegally entering and staying in the territories of the respective states, as well as the Executive Protocol on the implementation of this agreement.