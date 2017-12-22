Majilis Chair receives UK Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Majilis of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nigmatulin received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Kazakhstan Carolyn Browne to mark the end of her term in office, the press service fo the Lower House reports.

Mr. Nigmatulin noted that over the years of her service as the head of Her Majesty's diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, Dr. Carolyn Browne carried out a tremendous amount of work in order to strengthen the two counties' bilateral relations.

Majilis Chairman thanked the UK for its support of Kazakhstan's initiatives and stressed that the country intends to further strengthen cooperation with the UK both on bilateral and multilateral levels.

He also noted the work that has been done within the framework of Kazakhstan's cooperation between the City of London in terms of the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center.

In turn, Dr. Brown said it was a great honor for her to work in Kazakhstan, to observe the country's development. The British diplomat highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts in combating terrorism, its experience in strengthening inter-ethnic relations, as well as in addressing social issues

Upon the end of the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin thanked the outgoing Ambassador for her contribution to strengthening the dialogue between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.