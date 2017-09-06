Majilis Chairman: Deputies to work in open discussion environment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a plenary session of the Kazakh Majilis, Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has drawn the deputy corps' attention to the goals set by the President of Kazakhstan at the opening of the 3rd session, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Majilis.

"To accomplish all the tasks set and provide legislative support for the Head of State's strategic course, we need to continue the systematic and high-quality work on draft laws introduced by the Government and initiated by our fellow deputies," Nigmatulin said.

At the same time, the speaker dwelled on those bills that have already been submitted to the Majilis: "On the Republican Budget for 2018-2020", "On Guaranteed Transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018-2020", the draft Code on Customs Regulation.

"Working on the draft Code, we should rely on the President's instructions optimizing the customs procedures by introducing the one-stop shop principle, the developing the electronic declaration system and reducing the number of required documents," Nigmatulin noted.

According to the speaker of the Majilis, the deputies should follow the same approach when working on the draft Code on Taxes and Other Compulsory Payments to be introduced by the Government soon.

Moreover, Mr. Nigmatulin assured that the work for the bills will be done in an open discussion climate, as usual.

"We are to do a lot of law-making work. And, of course, in accordance with the tradition that we established during the previous session, our work will take place in the atmosphere of an open discussion for draft laws with a wide representation of public bodies, the expert community, civil society institutions. All this will be accompanied by an active mass media coverage. It is such approaches that we will follow in our work in this session so that the laws, we adopt, will be as much competitive, pragmatic and meet the highest standards as President of our country, Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, demands from us," the chairman said.