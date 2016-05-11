Majilis chairman held meeting with speaker of Russian Federation Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis chairman Baktikoja Izmuhambetov has met with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

The main topic of the talks was the issue of strengthening Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation including at the parliamentary level.

Izmuhambetov and Matviyenko noted the strategic nature of relations between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to the efficiency of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking about Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the EEU Baktikoja Izmuhambetov stressed the importance of the initiative of the Head of State regarding declaring 2016 "The year of deepening economic relations between EEU and third countries and key integration associations."

According to the press service of the Majilis, the sides have also considered the question of interregional cooperation.

According to Matviyenko, 76 regions and republics of the Russian Federation have an agreement with all regions of Kazakhstan. Experts estimate that about 70% of bilateral trade accounts for cross-border cooperation.