  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Majilis Chairman marks Kazinform’s part in covering Parliament’s law-making efforts

    15:25, 13 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin offered congratulations on the International News Agency Kazinform’s 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

    The Majilis Chairman congratulated Kazinform on its 100th anniversary, highlighting its impressive authority in both Kazakh and global information space.

    «The century-long history of Kazinform encompasses examples of continuity, outstanding traditions, and contributions to development of independent Kazakhstan,» he said.

    He also marked Kazinform’s part in covering the Parliament’s law-making efforts.

    Tags:
    Parliament Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!