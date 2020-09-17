Majilis Chairman, TurkPA Secretary-General discuss coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries Altynbek Mamayusupov, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The meeting discussed preparations for the anniversary 10th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly, which has been postponed to the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mamayusupov noted that the Assembly works to face the current conditions, in particular health issues.