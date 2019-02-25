Majilis committees to consider ministers’ candidacies today, says MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The candidacies for the minister posts will be discussed today, Alexandr Suslov, a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament, told journalists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today the committees [of the lower house] will consider the candidacy of ministers. For now, I cannot comment on them," he said, answering a journalist's question when the Cabinet members will be appointed.



Besides, the deputy informed that Majilis of the Parliament unanimously (106 of 106 deputies) backed the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin.



"In principle, the Majilis of the Parliament knows him very well. I think Mr. Mamin will do well in this position. Much will depend on him because the direction, which the President has set, is focused on the social policy, i.e. for our people could live better," he underlined.



It is to be recalled that the deputies of the Majilis supported the candidacy of Askar Mamin, who was recommended by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for the post of Prime Minister of the country. The President decreed to appoint Askar Mamin as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.