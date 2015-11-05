Majilis deputies, Czech Minister of Agriculture met in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A group of Majilis deputies headed by Chairman of the Committee for Agriculture Romin Madinov met today with Czech Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurečka.

Speaking on inter-parliamentary ties the parties noted their importance for further expansion of cooperation. It was emphasized, that Czech President Miloš Zeman's visit to Kazakhstan in 2014 gave a new impulse to the development of bilateral interaction. The parties discussed the potential of both countries' agricultural sectors and evaluated bilateral relations in this sphere as positive and intensive. 30 Czech companies are functioning in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector to date, Mr. Jurečka said. In this regard, the Czech Minister stressed that Czech Republic was ready to share its experience and technologies with Kazakhstan. Mr. Madinov, in turn, spoke on expediency of their implementation in Kazakhstan's agricultural sphere in order to jointly manufacture agricultural products with their further sale to the foreign countries. Mr. Jurečka initiated to submit a review of the activities of the Czech agricultural companies, to let the Kazakh farmers to choose the most suitable partner. This proposition was welcomed by the Majilis deputies. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Marian Jurečka, who also participated in the meeting, offered her help in this issue. Among those attending the meeting were Head of the Kazakhstan-Czech Republic Inter-Parliamentary Group Rozakul Halmuradov, member of this group Roman Kim, deputies Tolegen Ibrayev and Anatoly Makovsky.