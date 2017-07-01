  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Majilis deputies inspect state housing sites in Astana

    18:58, 01 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On these days Majilis deputies members of Nur Otan Sapar Akhmetov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Jamilya Nurmanbetova and Irina Unzhakova hold meetings with their constituents in Astana.

    In particular, the parliamentarians met with the staff of "Shar-Kurylys" LLP, which in 2016 implemented a large investment project house-building plant "GLB".

    The project is mainly aimed for the construction of affordable housing maintaining the highest quality standards.

    The parliamentarians visited several sites where the company is building apartment blocks under the Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher state programs.

     

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Astana Majilis Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!