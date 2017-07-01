Majilis deputies inspect state housing sites in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On these days Majilis deputies members of Nur Otan Sapar Akhmetov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Jamilya Nurmanbetova and Irina Unzhakova hold meetings with their constituents in Astana.

In particular, the parliamentarians met with the staff of "Shar-Kurylys" LLP, which in 2016 implemented a large investment project house-building plant "GLB".

The project is mainly aimed for the construction of affordable housing maintaining the highest quality standards.

The parliamentarians visited several sites where the company is building apartment blocks under the Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher state programs.