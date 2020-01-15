Majilis deputies meet with residents of Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis, members of the Nur-Otan Party faction Nurlan Abdirov, Gulnar Bizhanova, Nurlan Dulatbekov, Arman Kozhakhmetov and Bekbolat Tleukhan have arrived in Karaganda region on a working visit, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Majilis.

The group of Majilis deputies headed by Nurlan Abdirov, chairman of the Majilis Committee on legislation and judicial reform, has held a meeting with the staff of the transport and logistics center Alfarukh.

A large modern logistics center was opened on behalf of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The center is intended for back fitting, packaging, storage, transportation and sale of agricultural products.

Majilis deputies Arman Kozhakhmetov and Bekbolat Tleukhan carried out a roundtable with the staff of the Municipal Public Institution Technopark School-Center for Further Education named after P.Kornienko. The meeting was held in Topar village, Abai district.

In the course of numerous meetings the deputies informed people on legislative work in the Majilis as well as ongoing state programs.