Majilis deputies met with Qatari delegation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Bakhytzhan Ertayev and Gleb Shegelsky met today with a delegation of Qatar headed by Minister of Municipality and Environment Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence in their further strengthening.

Gleb Shegelsky handed over the Kazakh President’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” to the Qatari Minister.

In turn, Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi thanked the Majilismen for the meeting and pointed out that Kazakhstan and Qatar enjoy high-level relations in all spheres, primarily, in politics.

G. Shegelsky informed the delegation of the main areas of Kazakhstan’s work in environment and emphasized the importance of the amendments to legislation on transition to “green economy” inked recently by President N.Nazarbayev.