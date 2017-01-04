Majilis deputies to transfer their one-day salaries to support Shakhan victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Bureau of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted today a resolution to transfer one-day salaries of deputies to the Shakhan Accident Victims Aid Fund, the press service of the Majilis informed.

As reported , on January 1, 2017 a five-story residential building collapsed in Shakhan village of Shakhtinsk town in Karaganda region. A boiler explosion caused the accident which killed nine people - three men, three women and three children. 118 people were in the building at the moment.