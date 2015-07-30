Majilis deputy Nurlan Zhazylbekov visits Almaty-TPP-2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy, member of DPK "Ak Zhol" Nurlan Zhazylbekov has visited "Almaty-TPP-2" in the city of Almaty.

According to the press service of the Majilis, the meeting with the labor staff of the enterprise discussed the issues of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps". In addition the roundtable reviewed the topics of the modernization of production, the implementation of investment programs, tariff policy, changes in pension legislation, social security and training.