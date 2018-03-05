Majilis deputy says President’s initiative is a leap forward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New initiatives of the President will ensure a leap forward for Kazakhstan in its economic and social development. Deputy of the Parliament Majilis Abay Tasbulatov expressed this opinion after the joint session of the Houses of Parliament where President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the "five new social initiatives", Kazinform reports.

"This is a historical decision of the President. We are happy that now each family will become able to afford home. Interest rate will not exceed 7% with the mortgage loan period up to 25 years. The second good news is reduction of taxes from 10% to 1% (for low wage earners). We have about 2 million low wage people living in the country.

The third initiative is about student hostels, which is a big problem. The President assigned to solve the problem till the end of 2022 and build hostels for 75 thousand beds. It is also instructed to provide 20,000 educational grants, especially for technical specialties. It is what our country needs," Abay Tasbulatov said.

The deputy also noted the importance of expanding micro-crediting which President Nazarbayev announced. In 2018 for these purposes KZT 20 billion will be provided.

The fifth initiative is gas supply to cover up to 2,7 million population within a year and a half.

The Parliament now needs to ensure legislative framework for implementation of new initiatives of the President. This work will involve state agencies, and small and medium business and will create a lot jobs. It will be a big leap forward.

Photo: saigez.kz