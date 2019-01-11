  • kz
    Majilis discusses agenda of upcoming session

    12:42, 11 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, has held its regular session to discuss the draft agenda of the upcoming plenary sitting, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

    Today's session was chaired by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.

    The chamber is planning to review a package of ratified draft laws, including a number of Kazakh-Jordanian agreements in legal field.

    The Prosecutor's General Office of Kazakhstan is the main body responsible for implementation of such agreements.

    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis
