BAKU. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan H.E. Beibit Issabayev was one of the first people in Baku to cast his vote at the Kazakhstani parliamentary elections at a polling station.

The polling station was organized at the premise of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The polling station opened its doors at 07:00 a.m. Baku time.