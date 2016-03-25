  • kz
    Majilis elects chair persons, members of standing committees

    14:23, 25 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's first plenary session of the Majilis of VI convocation has elected chair persons of the standing committees.

    Saparkhan Omarov is elected chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

    Nurlan Abdirov - chairman of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial-Legal Reform.

    Gulnar Iksanova - chairwoman of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.

    Maulen Ashimbayev - head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security.

    Gulzhan Karagusova - chairwoman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

    Gleb Schegelsky - head of the Committee on Ecology and Nature.

    Roman Sklyar - chairman of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.

    Majilis Government News
