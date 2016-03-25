Majilis elects chair persons, members of standing committees
14:23, 25 March 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's first plenary session of the Majilis of VI convocation has elected chair persons of the standing committees.
Saparkhan Omarov is elected chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.
Nurlan Abdirov - chairman of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial-Legal Reform.
Gulnar Iksanova - chairwoman of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development.
Maulen Ashimbayev - head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security.
Gulzhan Karagusova - chairwoman of the Committee on Finance and Budget.
Gleb Schegelsky - head of the Committee on Ecology and Nature.
Roman Sklyar - chairman of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.